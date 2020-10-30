IPL 2020: It was a horrible toss to lose: KL Rahul after KXIP’s loss to RR

Following today’s result, Kings XI Punjab will be demoralised as their five-match winning run came to an end. Moreover, today’s loss will be a huge dent in their playoff chances. Though they still lie fourth on the points table, a first or second place finish is out of the question.

Following their loss, Punjab skipper KL Rahul said losing the toss was a big factor. “It was a horrible toss to lose with the amount of dew later on. It did get very easy to bat on.

“The wrist spinners want the ball to be dry and get some grip off the surface, but with the dew it got really difficult,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

The skipper further backed his bowlers and batsmen, stressing on the unpredictable nature of the dew. “On a sticky wicket, as it was when we batted, this was not a bad total. We didn't bowl badly, but we need to learn to bowl better with the wet ball. The dew has been unpredictable,” Rahul added.

The Kings XI Punjab scripted a remarkable turnaround to salvage their season with five wins on the trot. But following today’s loss it has all come down to the last game.

“It has been the kind of season where nothing has come easy. We have had to work hard for every point. No surprise that it has come down to the last game," signed off the captain.

The Punjab team will have to win their next match against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.