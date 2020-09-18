IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah can fill the shoes of Lasith Malinga for Mumbai Indians in this season, says Brett Lee

Mumbai Indians - who are the defending champions - will begin their title defence against favourites Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on September 19. The highly anticipated encounter between the arch-rivals will see some of the big names in business showcasing their cricketing talents.

IPL 2020: Can Mumbai Indians defend title? These numbers present a dark picture

MI will be missing the services of one of their biggest match-winners, Lasith Malinga, but in his absence, the 'King of Death' bowling Jasprit Bumrah will be leading MI's pace battery along with New Zealand speedster Trent Boult.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Game Plan, former Australia pacer Brett Lee said Bumrah is ready to fill Malinga's shoes in MI. The cricketer-turned-commentator also spoke on how CSK & MI have the chance of being in the top four.

IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni: Who is better captain, batsman? Check these stats!

"I am always Bumrah's fan since he burst into the scenes some years ago. He has got a different bowling action, he pushes the ball in, and can swing the ball both ways. He is good with the new ball but I like him with the old ball and that's why he can fill the shoes of Malinga and can bowl at death overs. He can bowl at 140kmph and zoom the ball in at the batsman's feet. He is bowling the Yorkers consistently and there are very less bowlers like that, so he can fill those shoes," said Lee.

Asked if Mumbai Indians fit in his top four of this season, the right-arm pacer said: "They have to be. Champions of last year, they have got a good squad. Pollard is in form and we know what Rohit can do. They have Jasprit Bumrah, and some good spinners and some power hitters as well, so yes, they are in my top four."

IPL 2020: Match 1: MI vs CSK: Dream11 tips, match prediction, predicted 11, Live details

When asked if he sees Dhoni-led CSK in the play-offs given the quality spin attack, Lee said: "They are up there. I have picked them to win and I think CSK have a good chance because of their spin attack. With Santner, Jadeja needs to step up and be the no.1 spinner and CSK have got great variety and none of the spinners are same so they are at an advantage for the conditions in the UAE as the tournament progresses."