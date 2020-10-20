IPL 2020: Jos Buttler happy to get win on the board and bat at number five

RR restricted the three-time champions CSK to a modest 125 for five after being invited to bowl and then overcame the target in 17.3 overs, thanks to a 98-run fourth wicket partnership between Buttler (70) and skipper Steve Smith (26).

In the run chase, RR were reduced to 28 for three inside five overs. But Buttler and Smith joined hands to see their team home with 15 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

Buttler, who smashed two sixes and seven fours in his 48-ball knock, was happy to get some runs on the board.

IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, Match 37, Highlights: Scintillating Buttler guides Rajasthan to seven-wicket win over Chennai

"Nice to get a win on the board tonight. I tried to come out with some intensity in my batting. I didn't think I had enough last game, and I decided to take a few more options tonight, and it came off," Buttler told at the post-match presentation.

"You have to keep trusting yourself and particularly when there's no scoreboard pressure, you can play yourself in and let cut loose in the end."

The England wicketkeeper-batsman, who had opened the batting earlier in the season, said he is happy batting at number five and he is ready to do anything the team demands of him.

"I'm happy (batting at number 5) to do whatever the team needs to me do. This is my role for now," he added.

It turned out to be an excellent day for Buttler, who sent back Faf du Plessis with an incredible catch earlier in the day.

Buttler and Rajasthan Royals will hope to carry the momentum from the victory over CSK into their next IPL 2020 outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Thursday (October 22).