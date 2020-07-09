Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Justin Langer says big players like Steve Smith should be released for IPL if it happens

By
IPL 2020: Justin Langer says big players like Steve Smith should be released for IPL it happens
IPL 2020: Justin Langer says big players like Steve Smith should be released for IPL it happens

Melbourne, July 9: Australia must tour England in September "for the health of world cricket", and players should then be released to join the Indian Premier League, coach Justin Langer said Thursday (July 9). The IPL 2020 is currently postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Langer said Australia had to play its part in getting cricket moving again, even if it meant enduring quarantine, biosecurity restrictions and time away from family.

"My personal view is we have to go. For so many reasons," Langer told News Corp Australia. "I think we have to go to England. There's lots of challenges of course but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible."

Australia's limited-overs series scheduled for this month in England was postponed because of the coronavirus, and September has been raised as an alternative.

Cricket Australia, which has laid off 15 percent of its staff during the pandemic, is also desperate to host a money-spinning Test series against India later this year.

"I think we have to go to England. There's lots of challenges of course but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible. That's my view," Langer said.

"I think for the health of world cricket. As much as we'd like India to come over here, I think we need to reciprocate that with England if we can."

Langer believed releasing Australia's big names to join the IPL -- whose revised dates are yet to be announced -- was also essential as a goodwill gesture, to make sure India go ahead with their Test tour. "I think we have to. Talking frankly," Langer said.

"I hear a different story about the IPL's plans every few days. It varies. So until there's some clarity and we can work out how it affects the domestic season, how it affects our players, how it works with quarantine... there's a lot of considerations here."

After months of coronavirus-enforced lockdown, international cricket resumed on Wednesday with England's home Test against the West Indies.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 13:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue