IPL 2020: Kerala make efforts to stage some IPL 13 matches if the tournament gets the nod

There is a doubt over the T20 World Cup as Cricket Australia had mailed ICC citing its inability to host the event in the wake of the Covid 19. The Australian Government has closed its borders till the end of September and the tournament is scheduled to be played over October and November.

The BCCI is trying to host the IPL 2020 in that window and the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is placing its best foot forward to get a few IPL matches to the state. Kerala has tackled the Covid menace quite efficiently compared to other states like Maharashtra Tamil Nadu and Delhi, prominent IPL venues and home cities to defending champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively.

The KCA has approached the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for permission to play cricket at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor. The KCA has also been encouraged by the proposed shifting of a few ISL matches of Kerala Blasters to Kozhikode.

It has also been a favourable factor for the KCA that Jayesh Geroge from the state is the BCCI joint secretary. KCA had deposited Rs 1 crore with the GCDA in 2017 as advance payment for hosting matches in the stadium. But the KCA had to give the venue away to host the FIFA Under-17 World Cup matches that year and since then no cricket has been played at the stadium.

The KCA had also spent some money to renovate the venue and now they are hoping that few IPL matches and international matches can be held in Kochi so that big time cricket returns to the city. At present, Greenfield Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram is the lone international venue in Kerala.