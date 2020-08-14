Cricket
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab refute reports of Karun Nair contracting Covid 19

By
Kings XI Punjab refute reports of Karun Nair contracting Covid 19

Mumbai, August 14: A day after reports of Karun Nair contracting Covid 19 two weeks ago surfaced, the Kings XI Punjab officials denied the news and said the middle-order batsman just had a "mild fever."

Reports had emerged that Karun had contracted the virus in the first week of August forcing him to go on self-isolation and subsequently he returned negative in a later test.

Satish Menon, the Kings XI CEO, refuted the reports that Karun had Covid 19. "This is absurd, there is no truth in these reports. He had some mild fever, that's all. Nothing to do with coronavirus. He's perfectly alright and has started training. All our boys have started their training in their respective cities," Satish Menon told ToI.

"The team management is very particular about all the social distancing guidelines and SOPs given by the BCCI. We are making sure there is no compromise on any of that. In fact, the management will educate each player individually about the risks involved and the importance of keeping a safe distance from the deadly virus," he said.

Menon said head coach Anil Kumble is monitoring the players very close through a virtual window. ""Kumble has been very busy monitoring the players' training and fitness once the dates of the IPL had been announced. Not only the Karnataka players, the head coach is also virtually keeping an eye on youngsters like Ishan Porel, who is training in Kolkata," Menon said.

Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
