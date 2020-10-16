IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle becomes first batsman to score 10000 T20 runs in fours and sixes

The former West Indies cricketer, who was warming the benches so far, finally got a chance in the KXIP Playing XI and sent a strong message to those who wrote him off.

He scored 45-ball 53 after being sent to bat at No. 3 and ensured his team won the game. The southpaw smashed 5 sixes and a boundary. En route his 29th IPL fifty, Gayle also achieved a rare of scoring 10000 runs in fours and sixes in the T20s. The Jamaican has so far smashed 1027 fours and 982 sixes in T20 cricket.

Gayle was the first cricketer to amass 10000 T20 runs. Only Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard are the only cricketers to have aggregated 10000 T20 runs in their career.

The flamboyant left-handed batsman was on the verge of making to the Playing XI a couple of matches ago but head coach Anil Kumble had then revealed that the Jamaican was laid low by a stomach bug.

Gayle had also shared on the social media the pictures of him recuperating on a hospital bed. Gayle also confirmed that he is playing against his former franchise, the Royal Challengers.

"Yes yes, I am there. There is no pressure on Chris Gayle, and it is a relief for me. I am hearing this question for some time now: 'When is Chris Gayle playing? When? When? When? Well, I can tell the fans that it is today, and hopefully, we will turn it around in the IPL," Gayle told the host broadcaster before the start of the game.