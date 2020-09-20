IPL 2020: KKR coach McCullum confirms Shubman will open batting throughout the season

The surging top-order batsman from Punjab, Shubman was tried and tested at various positions last season without gaining the desired result, which was considered as one of the reasons why KKR missed out on a play-off berth.

With conditions in UAE considered to be tricky, McCullum feels batsman with craft and technique will be the most needed to counter them, and he puts Gill in that category.

"They're (wickets) gonna be quite fresh, I think they could be quite helpful for seam bowling. If the wickets are going to be a little bit tricky early on against fast bowling, I think you want your players who have the best techniques and the best batsmanship and craft," said McCullum.

"... he's (Shubman) certainly one of those guys... I see him batting at the top of the order throughout the campaign," added the newly-appointed KKR coach in a media interaction.

The New Zeland great, who has been impressed with the way Shubman carries himself, said he wants to give the Indian youngster his own space and groom the other junior members in the team.

"I think he's got a bit of a presence about him, even at this young age, very respectful as well. I know DK (captain Dinesh Karthik) really respects him as a person as a cricket brain as well. And I think he''s going to be another wonderful resource for DK both on and off the field," McCullum said.

"I want to see the most out of him is just to grow on his own time, his own space but also take those around him, who are still reasonably inexperienced and grow at the same rate that he''s growing in his own career.

"If we can do that, then the experience we can get into these guys at a young age, and pressure moments is going to be a very, very good thing for KKR this season. He's got a very big role."

KKR started last season by winning four of their first five matches, but they lost six matches on the trot in the business end to miss the qualifiers by a whisker.

The Knight Riders will look to correct that when they kick off their IPL 2020 campaign on Wednesday (September 23) against defending champions Mumbai Indians, who lost the season opener to Chennai Super Kings.

(With PTI inputs)