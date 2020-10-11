IPL 2020: KKR’s Prasidh Krishna knew what Karnataka teammate KL Rahul would do in the 19th over

Despite Rahul and Mayank Agarwal providing an opening stand of 115 runs, KXIP failed to chase down the target of 165 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi against KKR.

Krishna, who played a crucial role, bowled the 19th over of the innings and ended up dismissing Rahul (74) and Prabhsimran Singh (4), giving Sunil Narine the task of defending 13 runs in the final over.

The Karnataka pace spearhead, who made his first appearance of the season on Saturday (October 10), was elated with the result and alway knew he will get a game soon.

"I think it has been wonderful, even the games I did not play, it has been really good. The staff and players have always kept me confident, I knew that whenever I will get a game, I can give my best," Krishna told Dinesh Karthik in a video posted on the official IPL website.

DK & PK recap Abu Dhabi thriller



A game that went down to the wire sure would have some on-field stories. Here's the #KKR duo talking about just that in a post-match chat from Abu Dhabi.



WATCH 👉https://t.co/HeaI8ckVpa #Dream11IPL | @DineshKarthik | @prasidh43 pic.twitter.com/WAnIADfZqM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2020

Krishna, who ended with figures of 3 for 29 in his quota of four overs, also said he kind of knew what Rahul would do in the penultimate over of the match.

"I think I slightly knew what was KL Rahul trying to do in the penultimate over, he was waiting for a bad ball and take me on. I just tried to keep it simple and it worked for us," he added

Krishna, who dismissed Rahul and Agarwal, also said he was confident bowling well to his Karnataka teammates.

"I was confident because I have bowled a lot to Rahul and Mayank. They did hit me for four boundaries but then I thought I should just try to bowl the right balls and credit to them for hitting good shots," he concluded.

IPL 2020: I am very lucky to have the world's best captain by results in my side: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

Meanwhile, Karthik, who regained some form, spoke about his innings with the bat.

"I think the game against KXIP was one of my better days, whatever I was trying to do, I was able to execute it. We had the chances of getting to 140-150 but I was happy that to take the team's score past the 160-mark.

"I thought 160 was a par score on this wicket, I think the way I batted, I was feeling good. The players from both sides would be proud of being a part of this sort of match."

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2020 action continues against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (October 12) in Sharjah.

(With Agency inputs)