IPL 2020: KKR vs CSK, Match 21: Dhoni, Du Plessis, Russell, Morgan chase personal milestones

While CSK will look for their second successive win, KKR will be keen to return to winning ways as both former champions will look to strengthen their play-off hopes.

KKR kicked off their campaign with a loss against Mumbai Indians, but they bounced back in style, registering two successive wins, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

However, Dinesh Karthik-led side lost their fourth game of the season against Delhi Capitals in their most recent outing. Now, they face a side which seems to have returned to form.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni-led CSK began their IPL 2020 season with a win over MI, but they lost their next three games against RR, DC and SRH.

However, CSK dished out a dominating show with the bat against KXIP, winning the game by 10 wickets to register their second win of the season in their most recent outing.

The match will see many top stars - MS Dhoni, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis - in action along with some promising talent on display like of Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi.

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips

While teams need wins, a few players chase personal milestones heading into Wednesday's match. Here is a look at who all are approching records:

Eoin Morgan

Although Eoin Morgan is yet to score a fifty in the IPL 2020, England's World Cup-winning captain is playing his role to perfection. While his 42* and 32* against SRH and RR played a big role in KKR's victories, his 18-ball 44 against DC kept KKR in the hunt. The left-hander will once again be expected to come good with the bat as he now also is inching close to a milestone as he requires just 10 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs.

Faf du Plessis

The South African has been CSK's most consistent performer in the IPL 2020 and currently occupies the second spot in the list of leading run-getters with 282 runs against his name. Du Plessis scored an unbeaten 87 in CSK's 10-wicket win over KXIP. The right-hander, who has three fifty-plus scores in the ongoing IPL season, needs 21 runs to earn the Orange Cap and he will look to score big and earn that coveted Orange Cap. He also needs 79 runs to complete 2000 runs for CSK.

Andre Russell

There have been some typically huge sixes from him, but the big-hitting West Indian all-rounder is yet to play that special knock, where he took on the opposition bowlers and what better day than a day when KKR face CSK. The West Indies all-rounder needs 52 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs and is also 4 boundaries away from completing 100 IPL fours.

Dinesh Karthik

The KKR skipper has had a poor tournament personally with poor captaincy call and mediocore performances with the bat. But, he has a milestone in sight and will be keen to achieve that soon as there have been calls to strip him off the captaincy. If he remains as captain, he will get a chance to join a unique list as he requires 53 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs as captain.

MS Dhoni

The CSK skipper has always been in the headlines, be it for criticism or records. Dhoni, who completed 4500 IPL runs earlier in the tournament, also claimed his 100th catch in the tournament. He now nears another milestone as he needs 51 runs to complete 4000 IPL runs for CSK, for whom he has played since IPL's inception.

Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo

While Rayudu requires 37 runs to complete 1000 runs for CSK, the veteran West Indies all-rounder is on the verge of joining a unique list as he needs 17 runs to 1500 IPL runs and is 3 wickets away from 150 IPL wickets.