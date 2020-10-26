IPL 2020: KKR vs KXIP, Match 46: Toss, Playing XI: Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to bowl first

In a must-win clash, KL Rahul opted to chase against the Knights at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After choosing to chase, Punjab skipper, Rahul said that the team liked chasing and also of late there has been dew around.

KL Rahul named an unchanged playing XI for their must-win game and that means as expected Mayank Agarwal will still be out of this clash.

Meanwhile, Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan also voiced Rahul’s opinion and said that he also would have opted to bowl first due to the dew factor. The Knight Riders are also sticking to their winning XI and that means still Andre Russell is still not available for the Knights.

With the league stage reaching its last leg, match number 46 of the ongoing edition of the IPL will see the Punjab team fighting for survival, while KKR will look to further strengthen their position.

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c&wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy