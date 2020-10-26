Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: KKR vs KXIP, Match 46 updates: Kings XI Punjab take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win clash

By

IPL 2020: KKR vs KXIP, Match 46 updates: Kings XI Punjab take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win clash

Bengaluru, Oct. 26: After getting their campaign back on track with four wins on the trot, the Kings XI Punjab will take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 46 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

In a mid-table clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the KL Rahul-led Punjab side will hope to carry on their momentum against the Knight Riders in a must-win clash.

Currently the KXIP are placed fifth on the points table, having won five games from eleven matches. Meanwhile, the Eoin Morgan-led Knight Riders are placed a rung above them on the points table, as they occupy the fourth spot, with 12 points from eleven matches.

With the race for the playoffs heating up a win is of utmost importance for both sides on Monday. If the Punjab side win it will elevate them to the top four, while a win for KKR will take them to 14 points and the Kolkata side will be on equal points as the top three teams in the tournament.

After getting their season back on track, the KXIP must win all their games to keep their playoff chances alive. Meanwhile, the Kolkata team will want to carry on their winning momentum after their convincing win over the Delhi Capitals.

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 26 times in the tournament and the Kolkata side holds a massive edge over Punjab as they have won 18 times, while KXIP have only won on eight occasions.

Here, mykhel brings you the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match updates:

Auto Refresh Feeds
05:59 pm

An hour to go for the toss of the 46th match of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. A win is a must for KXIP to keep their hopes alive, while KKR will look to strengthen their chances. What will the captains want to opt for after winning the toss at Sharjah?

05:56 pm

With the league stage in its last leg, the race for the top four has heated up in the UAE. Another important match on the cards tonight.

05:51 pm

After getting their campaign back on track with four back-to-back wins, the KL Rahul-led side will take on a rejuvenated Eoin Morgan-led side in a must win clash of the 13th edition.

05:49 pm

In match number 46 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kings XI Punjab will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Time for introspection at CSK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 46 October 26 2020, 07:30 PM
Kolkata
Punjab
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, October 26, 2020, 17:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More