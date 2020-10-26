IPL 2020: KKR vs KXIP, Match 46 updates: Kings XI Punjab take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win clash

Bengaluru, Oct. 26: After getting their campaign back on track with four wins on the trot, the Kings XI Punjab will take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 46 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

In a mid-table clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the KL Rahul-led Punjab side will hope to carry on their momentum against the Knight Riders in a must-win clash.

Currently the KXIP are placed fifth on the points table, having won five games from eleven matches. Meanwhile, the Eoin Morgan-led Knight Riders are placed a rung above them on the points table, as they occupy the fourth spot, with 12 points from eleven matches.

With the race for the playoffs heating up a win is of utmost importance for both sides on Monday. If the Punjab side win it will elevate them to the top four, while a win for KKR will take them to 14 points and the Kolkata side will be on equal points as the top three teams in the tournament.

After getting their season back on track, the KXIP must win all their games to keep their playoff chances alive. Meanwhile, the Kolkata team will want to carry on their winning momentum after their convincing win over the Delhi Capitals.

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 26 times in the tournament and the Kolkata side holds a massive edge over Punjab as they have won 18 times, while KXIP have only won on eight occasions.

Here, mykhel brings you the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match updates:

An hour to go for the toss of the 46th match of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. A win is a must for KXIP to keep their hopes alive, while KKR will look to strengthen their chances.



