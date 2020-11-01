IPL 2020: KKR vs RR, Match 54 Updates: Royals look to secure playoff berth with win against Knight Riders

Dubai, Nov 1: Rajasthan Royals will look to sustain the momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders in another must-win IPL 2020 game on Sunday (November 1).

The Royals can certainly look forward to their batting at the Dubai International Stadium. Their talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes has won a Man-of-the-Match award, having made a breezy half-century after picking up two wickets, in the team's win over Kings XI Punjab. Sanju Samson rediscovering his touch must have also gladdened the hearts of the RR team management.

Jofra Archer has been the standout performer with the ball and he will again shoulder RR's responsibility in bowling.

Despite having 12 points, KKR's road to the playoffs looks the toughest, thanks to their abysmal net run rate. Their only chance of qualification is if they beat Royals and finish on 14 points, with none of the other contenders reaching that tally.

That seems improbable, the last two successive losses badly hurting their prospects. Nevertheless, the likes of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, captain Eoin Morgan in batting and Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins and Kamlesh Nagarkoti with the ball would like to give it their all.

Here are the match updates:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy. Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi. Eoin Morgan: We would have prefered to chase. It's not a night for holding back and on top of that we need to improve the NRR. He (Andre Russell) is back and it is great to have him back and so let's hope tonight is the night. Lockie is out. Rinku Singh misses out and Shivam Mavi comes in. As a side you want to get into a position to win the game and then think about other (NRR) scenarios. Steve Smith: We will bowl first, dew seems to be coming in and that's the big reason. We have bowled well majority of the tournament and hopefully we will go well tonight. The games we haven't done well, our senior batters haven't done well and fortunately Stokes and Samson are in good nick. We are unchanged. Toss Update: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders.