IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH: Shubman Gill, disciplined bowlers give Knight Riders comprehensive win over Sunrisers

Opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 142 for four with Manish Pandey making a 38-ball 51 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. In reply, KKR chased down the target of 143 with two overs to spare. Gill top-scored for his team with an unbeaten 70 off 62 balls. The talented right-handed batsman opened the innings for KKR and slammed his fifth half-century in the tournament.

Along with England captain Eoin Morgan (42*), he forged an unbeaten 98-run stand for the fourth wicket and ensured their side cruised home in 18 overs. KKR lost the wickets of Sunil Narine (0), Nitish Rana (26) and Karthik (0) were the only success, Sunrisers' bowlers could get.

Earlier, Knights put up a disciplined effort with Pat Cummins brilliantly spearheading the attack to restrict Sunrisers to a modest 142 for four. Having drawn flak for bowling short against Mumbai Indians, the IPL's most-expensive overseas buy returned tidy figures of 1/19, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy (1/25) outfoxed the dangerous David Warner to derail SRH early on.

Manish Pandey returned to form at No. 3 with a 38-ball 51 and along with Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 31 balls), tried to repair the damage but the duo were dismissed at the death and SRH lacked the finishing touch to settle for a seemingly below-par total.

Unlike their last match against Mumbai Indians, KKR looked more intent and aggressive with their approach, having brought in Sunil Narine and Cummins upfront with the new ball. Cummins smartly altered his length and bowled Jonny Bairstow with an absolute ripper to give KKR the first breakthrough.

In his second-coming, architect-turned mystery spinner Chakravarthy dismissed a well-set Warner (36 off 30) in a soft manner for his maiden IPL wicket, giving KKR the big breakthrough. The Australian left-hander, who got out cheaply against Royal Challengers Bangalore, looked to make a mark with some clean hits, but a lapse in concentration did him in and he spooned a simple catch to Chakravarthy. The two wickets meant that SRH could not step up the momentum and at the halfway mark, at 61 for two, the run-rate was just above six.

