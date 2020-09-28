IPL 2020: KL Rahul says Kings XI Punjab will bounce back

Sent in to bat, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal shared an incredible 183 runs stand for the first wicket to power KXIP to huge total of 223. But, Royals pulled off the unthinkable by completing a record a chase.

After suffering their second defeat from being on the cusp of victory in IPL 2020, Rahul said his players can keep their chin up despite the loss, saying it was just a bad day and it was good that it came early in the tournament.

"Look, this is T20 cricket, we have seen it so many years now, we did a lot of things right, we have to keep our chin up and come back stronger," he said.

"A lot of positives tonight, we did a lot of things right, but such things do happen, great game of cricket, we have to give it to them (Rajasthan Royals)."

At one stage, the Royals needed 51 runs from the last three overs but Rahule Tewatia, who struggled earlier in the innings, turned the match on its head with five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over, which yielded 30 runs.

Right until that deciding over, Rahul felt they had match wrapped up, but said his bowlers were put under pressure by good batting from Royals.

"The game keeps you humble all the time, I honestly did think we had the game in our pocket. Towards the end they batted well and put pressure on our bowlers which led to mistakes," Rahul said.

"I back them to do the job, they have done well in the last two games, it's OK to have one bad game. It's good that this came early in the tournament, they will only learn from this and come back strongly."

KXIP, who have won one in three games in IPL 2020, will now look to bounce back when they face reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Thursday (October 1) in Abu Dhabi.