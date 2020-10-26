IPL 2020: KL Rahul set to join a unique club

On Monday (October 26) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Rahul needs another 65 runs to complete 2,000 IPL runs as a wicket-keeper.

Match 46 of IPL 2020 promises to be an exciting one as both the teams have a lot at stake.

A win for Punjab will elevate them to the top four, while a victory for KKR will take them to 14 points, the same as the top three teams in the contest, strengthening their play-off chances.

Match Preview

KXIP have the in-form batsmen in skipper Rahul, who is the leading run scorer of the tournament, and Mayank Agarwal.

The presence of flamboyant Chris Gayle has inspired the team, and since his inclusion in the playing XI, the Punjab-based outfit has not lost a single game.

The Eoin Morgan-led KKR will also be all fired up after their comprehensive win over the formidable Delhi Capitals and would be desperate to keep the winning momentum going.

After the embarrassing eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the two-time champions did well to regroup and inflict a 59-run defeat on the Capitals, who occupy the second spot in the points table.

KXIP are placed fifth on the points table having won five games from 11 outings, while KKR are a notch better, occupying the fourth spot with 12 points.

All said and done a cracker of a contest is on the cards in Sharjah and for Rahul, who opens the batting and then dons the big gloves, a double delight is on offer.