IPL 2020: Know all about Kolkata Knight Riders' Ali Khan, first American player in IPL

Gurney will need a surgery next month and is expected to sit out for at least a couple of months. If the IPL Governing Council gives the nod for the move, Ali Khan could be the first American cricketer to play in the IPL.

Ali Khan is born in Punjab, Pakistan, and relocated to Ohio with his parents when he was 18. Since then, he has been a regular figure in several T20 tournaments within the US and across the globe like CPL, PSL, Global T20 and BPL. In the recently, concluded CPL 2020, Ali Khan represented the Trinbago Knight Riders and played a handy role in their journey till the title where they beat the St Lucia Zouks. Incidentally, the Trinbago team is also managed by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ali Khan has impressed all with his ability to bowl at good pace since his appearances in various T20 tournaments and had made an impression on former West Indian pacer Courtney Walsh. He is considered to be a bowler who can deliver yorkers with good amount accuracy and that ability might have made Kolkata Knight Riders to explore the option of signing him for IPL 2020.

It may be also recalled that Azhar Mahmood was the last Pakistan origin player to have played in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab after cricketers from that nation was denied entry to the tournament owing to the prevailing Indo-Pak political tension. Mahmood played in the IPL after becoming a UK citizen.

Ali Khan became an American citizen in 2016 and made his debut in the Auty Cup that year. He had made his USA debut last year in an ODI against Papua New Guinea. Ali Khan has played 9 List A matches picking up 23 wickets and 36 T20s taking 38 wickets.