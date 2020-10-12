IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders express surprise as Sunil Narine gets reported for suspected bowling action

A media release from IPL stated on October 10, "The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament. Another report will result in Narine being suspended from bowling in the IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee."

Narine bowled brilliant 18th and 20th over as KKR defeated Kings XI Punjab by just two runs in a match that appeared to have gone in favour of the latter. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik saved Narine to bowl the final over of which KXIP needed 14 runs. They needed a six off the final ball to take the match to Super Over but Glenn Maxwell could only score a boundary to hand KKR a two-run win.

The franchise has also released a statement ahead of their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (October 12) and expressed their surprise. "This came as a surprise to the franchise and Mr Narine, considering he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action before being subsequently cleared completely by SRASSC, an ICC accredited facility," said the KKR release.

The release also added: "Furthermore, he was playing his 6th game this season, with no concerns expressed formally or informally by the match officials so far. Having said this, we are respectful of the process that the IPL has put in place to have his action reviewed, and are working closely with the IPL in this matter. We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter."