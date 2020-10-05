IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya says setting up a huge target always puts pressure on opposition

Mumbai Indians beat SRH by 34 runs with Quinton de Kock leading the charge with a brisk half-century before the likes of Kieron Pollard and Pandya brothers - Krunal and Hardik - launched a brutal onslaught.

Krunal, who blasted a four-ball unbeaten 20, said it was better to put up a huge total as he felt anything over 200 would put pressure on the chasing team despite Sharjah being known for high-scoring matches.

"Everyone has already spoken about it. The strategy was to put maximum runs. Saturday, even Delhi (Capitals) put up 228. Anything over 200, the pressure will be there while chasing.

"It's better to bat first, put up a total and the bowlers can execute their plans," Krunal said at the post-match press conference.

IPL 2020: MI vs SRH, Match 17 Highlights: De Kock, bowlers combine to take Mumbai top of the table

Mumbai, after posting an imposing 208 for five, restricted SRH to 174 for seven to eke out a comfortable win.

After a cameo with the bat Krunal later returned figures of 1-35 with the ball and said that all the bowlers bowled well and they were ahead in terms of what they needed to do.

"Every bowler bowled really well. There were crucial overs and everyone bowled very well. Every over was in fact crucial because the ground is small, you can go for 25-30 runs and it can change the momentum.

"As a bowling unit, we were ahead in terms of what we had to do," he said.

Mumbai Indians are on a two match winning streak and will look to continue their form when they face Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (October 6).