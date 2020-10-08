IPL 2020: Kumble reveals Gayle was set to play against SRH, but food poisoning ruled him out

Kumble revealed during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, that the much anticipated appearance of Gayle was set to happen, but sickness meant the big Jamiacan had to miss the game.

"Chris Gayle was going to play today's match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that's why he isn't in playing eleven," Kumble said to host broadcasters' commentary team.

KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer had recently said they would like to play Gayle before it becomes too difficult for the side to keep its playoffs hopes alive.

IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22: 1st innings: Kings XI Punjab bowlers strike late to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 201

Gayle, one of biggest players of the IPL, is yet to play a game in the ongoing edition of the lucrative league played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with Australian star Glenn Maxwell not living up to the expectations of the franchise, Gayle was in with a chance to feature against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kings XI Punjab have managed to win just one of their first five matches so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. And will need to start winning to stand a chance to make the play-offs, but have their task cut out.

Punjab made a brilliant comeback in the final five overs by taking six wickets but a 160-run opening stand between Jonny Bairstow and David Warner still took Sunrisers Hyderabad to an imposing 201 for six and leave their opponents with a huge task on their hands of chasing a mammoth score of 202.