IPL 2020: KXIP skipper KL Rahul hails 'great team man' Glenn Maxwell

While Nicholas Pooran smashed a fifty, Glenn Maxwell, who had scored just 58 runs from 8 innings before Tuesday, scored 32 off 24 balls to help KXIP defeat DC at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

After the bowlers restricted DC to 164 for 5 despite a historic century by Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

The third win on the trot took KXIP to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches and most importantly the KL Rahul-led side saw Maxwell retutn to some sort of form with the bat. The KIXP skipper said the Australian brings a much needed balance to the team and labelled him as a "great team man".

"Glenn has been batting well in the nets. He is a great team man and we know the balance he brings to the table," Rahul told at the post-match presentation.

KXIP has now defeated the top three teams in the IPL 2020 -Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. And Rahul hopes his team finish games quickly after being involved with some very close finishes.

"The talk before the last couple of games was to beat two teams were at the top of the points table. I couldn't sleep after the last game. We could have finished it before and not allowed it to go into the super over. The game reminds us to stay humble. We would want to take the momentum forward and take it one game at a time," Rahul said.

For DC, Dhawan scored an unbeaten 106, but the other DC batsman struggled against KXIP's tight bowling, especially the yorkers at the death bowled by Mohammad Shami which kept the scoring down to 164.

Shami returned with the best figures as he conceded just 28 runs and took the wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer in his quota of four overs.

Rahul was once again full of praise for Shami, who nailed the yorkers once again in the death.

"Shami was coming in after some confidence from the last game. Arshdeep bowled two overs in the powerplay and one over at the death. And he nailed 6 yorkers," said Rahul.

Rahul and co will look to carry the winning momentum into their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (October 24) at the same venue in Dubai.