IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH: Sunrisers openers Warner and Bairstow share fifth century stand

The pair achieved the feat during SRH's match against Kings XI Punjab and they have done so in quick time as they needed just sixteen innings to share a 100 plus partnership in the IPL.

While Bairstow did the bulk of the scoring as he smashed a quickfire fifty, his second of the tournament, his partner Warner also didn't spare the KXIP bowlers, scoring a half century himself. They combined for 160 in 15 overs and their partnership included 7 sixes and 12 fours.

Ravi Bishnoi finally broke the partnership when Warner, who scored 52 runs from 40 balls, was dismissed in the first delivery of the sixteenth over. Bishnoi soon dismissed Bairstow off the fourth ball of the same over and the English batsman fell three short of a century at 97 runs from 55 balls.

The duo also made the unique list thanks to this mammoth partnership as they became the seventh opening pair to score 1000 plus runs in the IPL.

Warner has taken a liking for KXIP as he struck his ninth successive fifty against them and also overtook Suresh Raina to become the highest run-scorer against them. The Australian, however, fell short by two runs of 3500 runs for a single franchise.