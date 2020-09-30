IPL 2020 Match 13: MI vs KXIP: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI, Head to Head, Live, India Timing

Despite those defeats, the match has all the trappings of a classic and be part of it through MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details etc.

1. Team News - Mumbai Indians

Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan, who replaced an injured Saurabh Tiwary, played stellar knocks as Mumbai Indians extended the match against RCB into the Super Over. But failed to go past the tape. They might continue with Kishan after the mightily impressive 99 he made against the Royal Challengers. Despite a valiant effort in the Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah went for a few runs for the second time in three matches and they will hope that the pacer will regain rhythm and consistency against Punjab. Other than that, the defending champions will not effect major shake-ups to their XI.

2. Team News - Kings XI Punjab

It is quite unfortunate that Kings XI did not score wins against Delhi Capitals, a match that was extended to Super Over and was eventually lost and Royals, who snatched a win from the jaws of defeat. They have to in-form batsmen in captain Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, the two centurions in the IPL 2020, But somehow, they have not managed to cross the line often, faltering at the last step, with a lone win to their credit against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Will they give Chris Gayle a go in the place of Glenn Maxwell, who is a bit below par as of now or will Chris Jordan return to the XI in the place of Sheldon Cottrell? They are the major focal points. They can also bring in either Sherfane Rutherford or Mitchell McClenaghan to the XI in the place of Pattinson.

3. Playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Capt, Wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell (Chris Gayle), Nicholas Pooran, Jimmy Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell (Chris Jordan), Ravi Bishnoi, M Ashwin.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinto de Kock (Wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

4. Dream11

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran. Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah.

5. Head to Head

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 24 times. Mumbai hold a slight edge winning 13 matches against Punjab's 11.

6. Match details

Date: October 1

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP