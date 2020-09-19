IPL 2020: Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Best possible 11, India timing, Live details

Bengaluru, September 19: Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capital will have a high-voltage showdown on Sunday (September 20) at the UAE in the second match of the IPL 2020. Both the teams have some players who can create high impact on the match.
Here's a guide for you to find out essential details about the match like playing XI, match telecast details, India timing etc.
1. Playing XI - Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals are a side that has a good mix of explosive young players and veterans who have seen several battles. In Sunday's match, their batting should be led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Australians Alex Carey, who had recently made a hundred in Australia's series-winning third ODI victory over England, and Marcus Stoinis.
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Alex Carey, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel.
2. Playing XI - Kings XI Punjab
The Punjab outfit too have a good combination of youth and experience. Openers will be Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, who also double up as skipper and wicketkeeper. It is a killer three-in-one combination. Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell and Mandeep Singh should keep their middle and lower middle order in good hands. India pacer Mohammed Shami will spearhead the pace department and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman will their lead spinner.
Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (Captain, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, K Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ishan Porel.
3. Match details
Date: September 20
Time: 7.30 PM IST
Live telecast: Star Sports Networks
Live streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.