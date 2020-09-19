IPL 2020: Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Best possible 11, India timing, Live details

Here's a guide for you to find out essential details about the match like playing XI, match telecast details, India timing etc.

1. Playing XI - Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are a side that has a good mix of explosive young players and veterans who have seen several battles. In Sunday's match, their batting should be led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Australians Alex Carey, who had recently made a hundred in Australia's series-winning third ODI victory over England, and Marcus Stoinis.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Alex Carey, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel.

2. Playing XI - Kings XI Punjab

The Punjab outfit too have a good combination of youth and experience. Openers will be Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, who also double up as skipper and wicketkeeper. It is a killer three-in-one combination. Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell and Mandeep Singh should keep their middle and lower middle order in good hands. India pacer Mohammed Shami will spearhead the pace department and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman will their lead spinner.

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (Captain, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, K Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ishan Porel.

3. Match details

Date: September 20

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP