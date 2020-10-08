IPL 2020: Match 23: RR vs DC: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to Head, Playing XI, India timing, Live streaming

Capitals are the side to beat in this IPL 2020, and they will be eager to showcase their might against RR and further strengthen their grip on the points table. Be a part of the fun through MyKhel's Dream11 Fantasy tips, possible playing XI etc.

1. Team News - Rajasthan Royals

For Rajasthan, time is running out as they still have not been able to find their best playing XI. While the return of Ben Stokes will give them hope but the England allrounder is currently in quarantine and will be available only after October 11. The sudden loss of form of skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson is as much a reason for their failure as the lack of runs from the Indian batsmen in the team.

RR did try to rejig their line-up against Mumbai Indians by including young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal and pacer Kartik Tyagi and Ankit Rajpoot in the playing XI but it didn't change their fortunes. The good news for RR is the return to form of opener Jos Buttler, who scored a fine 44-ball 70 in their last game.

In bowling, Jofra Archer and Tom Curran have been left to do the heavy lifting, while spinner Rahul Tewatia has not been to produce the breakthroughs consistently.

2. Team News - Delhi Capitals

Delhi have been a well-oiled machine. While skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in good form, opener Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have done their job well. Marcus Stonis too have produced two smashing fifties so far. On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada has looked ominous with 12 wickets to emerge as the best bowler in the IPL 2020 so far.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje too has delivered when the team needed him to. Harshal Patel, as Ishant Sharma's replacement, did well against Kolkata Knight Riders with 2 for 34 but he conceded 43 in their last match. A fit-again R Ashwin also returned to form with one for 26.

3. Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel.

4. Dream11

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer.

5. Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have met 20 times each other. Rajasthan hold a slight edge with an 11-9 record.

6. Match details

Date: October 9

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP