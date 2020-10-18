IPL 2020: Match 36 MI vs KXIP: Rohit Sharma falls early as Mumbai Indians elect to bat first

Mumbai Indians are on a five-match winning streak and the defending champions would be looking to get another win. While KL Rahul & Co. are looking to keep their hopes alive after beating Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game.

After winning the toss, Rohit said: "We're having a bat first. We want to put runs on the board, the team has done well doing that. We don't need to change that. It is an important game for us and putting runs on the board would be ideal. The team has looked balanced. Guys have put their hands up in different situations. Bumrah is an important cog and him doing well reflects the team performance. We're going in with the same team."

Kings XI Punjab skipper after losing the toss, said: "We're at that stage where the toss doesn't matter. We need to show energy and try to win everything from here. Last game was too close for comfort but we needed a win like that to get over the line. We're also going in with the same team."

Playing XIs:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.