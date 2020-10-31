Cricket
IPL 2020: Match 52: RCB vs SRH: Toss, Playing XI updates: Injured Vijay Shankar ruled out

By
Vijay Shankar has hamstring injury
Vijay Shankar has hamstring injury

Abu Dhabi, October 31: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad after the latter's skipper David Warner called the right during the toss on Saturday (October 31).

The Royal Challengers brought in two changes with Isuru Udana, the left-arm pacer from Sri Lanka, replacing Dale Steyn, while Navdeep Saini has recovered from a webbing injury on his bowling finger and has walked into the side in place of Shivam Dube.

However, Sunrisers suffered a blow as all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of this game with a hamstring injury. Abhishek Sharma has replaced Shankar in the eleven.

They have a piece of good news too as Wriddhiman Saha has been cleared to play today after he suffered a suffered shoulder pain in their last match. Saha had made a brilliant fifty against Kings XI Punjab in that match.

RCB Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahabaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Match 52 October 31 2020, 07:30 PM
Bangalore
Hyderabad
Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 19:21 [IST]
