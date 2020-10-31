IPL 2020: Match 52: RCB vs SRH: Toss, Playing XI updates: Injured Vijay Shankar ruled out

The Royal Challengers brought in two changes with Isuru Udana, the left-arm pacer from Sri Lanka, replacing Dale Steyn, while Navdeep Saini has recovered from a webbing injury on his bowling finger and has walked into the side in place of Shivam Dube.

However, Sunrisers suffered a blow as all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of this game with a hamstring injury. Abhishek Sharma has replaced Shankar in the eleven.

They have a piece of good news too as Wriddhiman Saha has been cleared to play today after he suffered a suffered shoulder pain in their last match. Saha had made a brilliant fifty against Kings XI Punjab in that match.

RCB Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahabaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.