IPL 2020: Match 7: CSK vs DC: Dream11 tips, Predicted Playing XI, Match details

1. Team News - Chennai Super Kings

The defeat against Rajasthan Royals on a batting belter at Sharjah could be attributed to a poor show by their spinners and a disastrous 20th over but the batsmen can't absolve themselves, especially M Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni himself. Dhoni had come in to bat at number seven, promoting the likes of Sam Curran, Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of him but the ploy backfired.

Dhoni was unable to change the gears against express pace and it was only when Tom Curran came with his medium fast, Dhoni launched an attack, that too when the match as a contest was over. However on a big Dubai ground with bigger-sized boundaries, the skipper can rotate the strike better.

2. Team News - Delhi Capitals

For Delhi Capitals, winning a cliffhanger against Kings XI would have given them a lot of confidence though R Ashwin's probable absence after a shoulder injury could force them to reshuffle their bowling line-up. "We will take a call on Ashwin after today's practice session. He is coming for training. Our physio Patrick Farhart will take a final call," DC fielding coach Mohammed Kaif said in a pre-match presser.

Senior spinner Amit Mishra could be an option to partner Axar Patel in case Ashwin is unable to make it. Another aspect will be pacer Mohit Sharma's performance. While Mohit got KL Rahul at the beginning but his loose deliveries at the back-end made things difficult for the Capitals even as Kagiso Rabada bowled tightly at one end. Against a side like CSK which revels in attacking the last 10 overs, the Capitals might like to try Harshal Patel, who is also a handy batsman at any number having opened in domestic cricket.

This is if Ishant Sharma, who is still nursing an ankle injury is available. "Ishant had a good run yesterday but didn't bowl. He will be again training today and then we will take a call," said Kaif.

Anrich Nortje in his first IPL game wasn't bad but left-armer Daniel Sams could create those awkward angles. Shimron Hetmyer is likely to get one more chance unless Ricky Ponting wants to bring in some stability in the form of Alex Carey.

Talking of big hitters, Delhi has one too many in their line-up including Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer and last match's hero Marcus Stoinis, who would like to throw up an open challenge for Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja.

3. Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, M Vijay (N Jagadeesan), Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Ambati Rayudu), MS Dhoni (Captain, WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi (Josh Hazlewood), Deepak Chahar.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimton Hetmyer (Alex Carey), Shreyas Iyer (Capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra (R Ashwin, subject to fitness), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (Daniel Sams).

4. Dream11

Shane Watson, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.

5. Match details

Date: September 24

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP