IPL 2020: Match 8: KKR vs SRH: Dream11 tips, Head to head, Playing XI, Live streaming, TV timing

Both the teams have some power stars who can excite our senses, and be part of the match through MyKhel Dream11 tips, predicted XI and all other details.

1. Team News - Kolkata Knight Riders

The two-time champions produced an underwhelming performance against Mumbai Indians, the defending champions. Since it is the beginning stages of the IPL 2020, they may not bring in large scale changes to the XI. However, they might just look to bring in Rinku Singh for Nikhil Naik. If Prasidh Krishna, the pacer, is fit then he could replace Sandeep Warrier. Pat Cummins have no immediate threat but he needs to step up or the KKR at some stage will have to think about bringing in Lockie Ferguson.

2. Teams News - Sunrisers Hyderabad

The former champions collapsed brilliantly against the RCB from a winning position to concede a defeat. It will wrankle them for sure but need to get their head around it and produce a better effort against the Knight Riders. They might just reinforce their bowling as they have the option of replacing Sandeep Sharma and Thiru Natarajan with either Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul or Basil Thampi. Virat Singh or Abdul Samad could be preferred over Priyam Garg. Jason Holder will come in as all-rounder for Mitchell Marsh, who has been ruled out of the IPL 2020.

3. Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik (Rinku Singh), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier (Prasidh Krishna).

Surisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Capt), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg (Virat Singh), Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma (Khaleel Ahmed), Tiru Natarajan (Basil Thampi, Siddharth Kaul).

4. Dream11

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Tiru Natarajan.

5. Head to head

KKR and SRH have met 17 times so far in IPL and the Kolkata outfit have won 10 times and Hyderabad were successful 7 times.

6. Match details

Date: September 26

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP