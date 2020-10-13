IPL 2020: Maxwell surprised by slow nature of pitches in UAE

Having played in the UAE for Australia as well as the IPL back in 2014, the big-hitting all-rounder is yet to make a major contribition so far in the tournament, which he partially attributes to the slow nature of the wicket.

"The wickets have probably surprised me a little bit in terms of the way they have played. I have had a lot of success here in international cricket and even last the IPL," Maxwell was quoted as saying in an interview with the PTI news agency.

Known for his big-hitting exploits, Maxwell was expected to provide the much-needed firepower for KXIP in the middle and lower-middle over.

But so far, it has been a forgettable tournament for the 31-year-old with him having scored only 58 runs from seven matches with a highest of score 13 at an average of 14.50 and strike-rate of 95.08, which is way below his standards.

Tough questions for KXIP coach and captain

"The wickets have been a little bit slower. The spin has not been as consistent. It has been probably easier for guys to bat at the top of the order than someone to come out and hit from ball one.

"It has not been easy and we have seen that consistently through the tournament."

With six defeats from seven games, the KL Rahul-led KXIP side are at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table as from here on every game is a must-win one for them to retain their slim chances of making it to the play-offs.

They next take on the Virat Kohli-led in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 15) and Maxwell admitted that KXIP have their task cut out.

"It has been a tough campaign for us as a team. I would say we were ahead in a lot of those close games but unfortunately came short. It is the hardest to score the winning runs in T20 cricket," Maxwell said.