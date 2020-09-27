IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal slams second-fastest century from an Indian in IPL history

The talented right-handed batsman from Karnataka notched up his maiden IPL century off just 45 deliveries to slam second-fastest ton by an Indian in the league. In 2010, Yusuf Pathan of Rajasthan Royals holds the record of tonking the fastest century from an Indian.

Having been invited to bat first, Mayank and his opening partner KL Rahul opened the innings on high as they started things on a dominant note and attacked opposition bowlers from the start. Mayank was the aggressor in the innings as he ended up scoring 106 off 50 deliveries.

Mayank's imperious knock was laced with ten boundaries and seven maximums. The stylish batsman completed his maiden century with a boundary. He entertained everyone with his batting as most of his sixes were played at straight. Some of his shots were simply breathtaking.

Fastest 100s by Indians in IPL (balls taken)

37 Yusuf Pathan vs MI Mumbai BS 2010

45 Mayank Agarwal vs RR Sharjah 2020*

46 Murali Vijay vs RR Chennai 2010

47 Virat Kohli vs KXIP Bengaluru 2016

48 Virender Sehwag vs Deccan Hyderabad 2011

Talking about his storm in Sharjah, Agarwal said: It feels amazing (to get the hundred), but more importantly we got good runs. You got to give yourself some time because it's not as easy as it seems. It was holding up a bit, just one of those days when you're striking well and you keep going. I'm a lot more calmer than before, backing myself and giving myself a lot of time. Lots of hard work in the nets, it's paying off now."

Mayank was lauded by the cricketing fraternity for his superlative batting effort. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketers and experts congratulated Agarwal for his entertaining knock.

Kings are playing like Asli Singh’s @lionsdenkxip @mayankcricket what a knock ✊ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 27, 2020

Both KL and Mayank have looked in total control and have made UAE their home ground(s)!#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/voPS4oYmJC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

A 45 ball 100 for Mayank. To back up what he did in the first game. Love his composure and hunger to keep piling on the runs. #KXIP #RRvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020

It was the second consecutive century for KXIP in the tournament. It is only the second IPL season when the first two centuries came from Indian batsmen - KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Earlier in 2011, Paul Valthaty and Sachin Tendulkar did it for KXIP and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Earlier, Rahul scored 132 against RCB and today Agarwal.

Along with Lokesh Rahul, Mayank forged a massive 183-run partnership for the first wicket and the duo tormented Royals with their hitting prowess. This is the second-highest batting partnership for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL history.

Riding on the opening stand, Punjab posted 223 for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs and set a massive target of 224 runs for the Steve Smith-led side to chase.