IPL 2020: Meet the Super Flop XI of IPL in UAE after first round of matches

Here's MyKhel taking a stock of those who have flopped badly in the first round and surprised us with their underwhelming performance.

1. Karun Nair (Kings XI Punjab)

The Karnataka batsman often batted at No 3 or 4 for Kings XI in the IPL 2020. With KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in good form, all Karun had to do was to drive home the advantage. But all he could manage from 3 innings of 4 matches was 16 runs, 14 of them came in one innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at 114.28. He was dropped for the match against Chennai Super Kings.

2. Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab)

The Australian big-hitter can do massive damage down the order or in the middle of an innings. But Maxwell looked a faded shadow of his self in the IPL 2020. From five matches he managed 41 runs with a highest of 13 and his strike-rate was even more woeful -- 93.18. It has robbed Kings XI of momentum in the back end of the innings.

3. Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab)

Neesham was expected to do the all-rounder's role for Kings XI in IPL 2020. But the New Zealand cricket came a cropper in the four matches he played before getting replaced by Chris Jordan for the game against Super Kings. He batted in only one innings in three matches making 7 runs but his bowling lacked penetration or containment. From three matches, he took just a wicket and his economy was 10.5.

4. Umesh Yadav (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Umesh Yadav is now one of the senior members of the Indian side and over the years his performance has improved as well, particularly in the red ball format. The general lack of direction once again haunted Umesh in the IPL 2020 as he failed to take any wicket in the two matches he played and conceded runs at 11.85. He was dropped after the match against Kings XI Punjab.

5. Kedar Jadhav (Chennai Super Kings)

Jadhav is often perceived as a batsman who play as a link between top and lower order or accelerate the scoring rate when it needed. But Jadhav could not do any of these in the three innings he batted over five matches. He scored just 56 runs and strike-rate was also a less than satisfactory 108.51.

6. Robin Uthappa (Rajasthan Royals)

Uthappa is one of the most experienced campaigners in the IPL, and a two-time title winner with the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, in the IPL 2020 he is struggling to make an impact for his new team Royals. From four matches, Uthappa so far has made 33 runs at an average of 8.25 and his strike-rate remains a modest 78.57. It would not come as a surprise if he gets dropped soon for some other batsman.

7. Tom Curran (Rajasthan Royals)

Tom Curran came into the Royals Playing XI in the absence of Ben Stokes. And it was a massive shoe to fill. Yes, he made a fifty against KKR but it came after the fate of the match was sealed much earlier. He has so far made 64 runs, 54 in one innings, from three innings at a strike-rate of 147.82. Curran has taken three wickets from four matches but leaked runs at 11.53 and he may go out once Stokes is available after his quarantine.

8. Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Narine was once the talisman of KKR. He took wickets and scored runs at a fast clip. But the Trinidadian is now a far cry from that once heady cricketer. He struggles to contain runs or take wickets and his batting against genuine quicks is vulnerable as proved by the likes of Anrich Nortje. He has taken 2 wickets from four matches and gave runs at 8.50. His batting was an even bigger let down in IPL 2020, scoring 27 runs from four matches and his strike-rate was a mere 87.09, laughable in this age where anything less than 130 is slow-paced.

9. Dinesh Karthik (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The KKR skipper is having a harrowed time in the IPL 2020. Apart from taking some bizarre captaincy calls, Karthik is struggling as batsman too, making 37 runs from four matches at 100. His performance has also robbed in-form Eoin Morgan of more overs. Morgan so far has made 136 runs from four matches at a strike-rate of 151.11. Perhaps, making Morgan the KKR vice-captain was a hint to Karthik.

10. Kuldeep Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The left-arm wrist spinner looked jaded man in the IPL 2020. His bowling lacked zing as batsmen played out him quite easily, and in some case batsmen took him on. From three, matches he has taken just a wicket and gave runs at 8.22. It seems that Karthik is not trusting him enough, and the hint came when he came on to bowl after 15 overs against Rajasthan Royals when the match was all but over. Kuldeep was the sixth bowler used. What a slide.

11. Khaleel Ahmed (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The left-arm pacer can work good speed and swing and if the conditions favour, he can trouble the best. But in UAE, the conditions or pitch does not suit him much and Khaleel is struggling in the IPL 2020 for the Hyderabad outfit. Reason: He does not have many variations. From three matches, he has taken two wickets and conceded runs at 9.69.