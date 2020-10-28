IPL 2020: MI vs RCB: AB de Villiers, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Aaron Finch eye personal milestones

While MI are coming into this game on the back of their 8-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR), this will be RCB's first game since their loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Both the teams have played 11 games each, have 7 wins against their name and are currently in the top half of the points table.

The last time these two teams faced each other, we witnessed a Super Over-thriller in Dubai. After RCB scored 201/3 on the back of fifties from Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers, MI made a stunning recovery, courtesy Ishan Kishan's 99 and Kieron Pollard's unbeaten fifty to tie the scores before RCB came out on top in the Super Over.

While RCB will be looking to secure their second win of the season against MI, MI will be seeking to avenge that loss and as these two teams go head to head.

Here are the players who are eyeing personal milestones in this game:

Jasprit Bumrah: The Mumbai Indians' speedster requires just 1 wicket to complete 100 IPL wickets. The right-arm India pacer has been in decent form in the ongoing season and has picked up 17 wickets in 11 games.

Ishan Kishan: The left-handed batsman from Mumbai Indians started the IPL 13 when he played a blinder of an innings against RCB and scored 99. Kishan has been doing well ever since however he still needs to be more consistent. The Jharkhand cricketer requires 7 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs.

Aaron Finch: Australia's limited-overs' captain has been in decent touch this season for his new franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. The explosive right-handed batsman needs 27 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs.

AB de Villiers: The in-form former South Africa cricketer has been in sublime form this season and Mr 360 requires 39 runs to complete 750 IPL runs against MI.