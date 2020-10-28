IPL 2020: MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 details

1. Team News - Mumbai Indians

Rohit's fitness has become a subject of unwanted attention ahead of the game. Having missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, MI skipper returned to the nets on Monday, a day when he was not named in the India squad for the Australia series. There is still no conclusive update on his fitness from either Mumbai Indians or the BCCI. In Rohit's absence, Mumbai would persist with both Saurabh Tiwary and Ishan Kishan, who has played some scintillating knocks.

Quinton De Kock (374 runs) had a rare failure against Rajasthan and he would be keen to make an impact. Kishan (298 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (283 runs) are among the leading run-scores who can go on the offensive against any attack.

The six-hitting prowess of Hardik Pandya (224 runs) was on display in the RR game. Along with stand-in captain Kieron Pollard (214 runs) and Krunal Pandya (85 runs), Hardik can take any attack to cleaners and their hard-hitting ability could prove to be the difference between the two sides.

Mumbai bowlers would be more than keen to forget the hammering they received from Rajasthan's Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been lethal both at front and at the death, accounting for 33 wickets amongst themselves. For the third pacer's spot, MI could choose between James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter Nile.

2. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore

For RCB, Kohli (415 runs) would like to continue his splendid run in the tournament. Australian Aaron Finch (236 runs), young Devdutt Padikkal (343 runs) and AB de Villiers (324 runs) need to be more consistent and support their skipper.

De Villiers has shown time and again why he is regarded as one of the best T20 batsmen, by turning the clock back on a few occasions. If the RCB top-order fires in unison, then they can pummel the MI attack into submission.

The likes of Chris Morris, Moeen Ali and Gurkeerat Mann, who form the lower middle order, can also chip in with useful cameos.

But for the southern team, there is injury scare on the bowling front with pacer Navdeep Saini suffering a split webbing. There is no clarity on his participation for the game against Mumbai. In case he misses out, Chris Morris and Mohammad Siraj would need to shoulder greater responsibility along with Isuru Udana.

3. Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch. Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

4. Dream11

Ishan Kishan, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

5. Head to head

RCB and MI have faced each other 26 times and the Mumbai team has an edge of 16-10.

6. Match details

Date: October 28

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP