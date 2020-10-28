IPL 2020: MI vs RCB, Match 48 Updates: Mumbai stop Bangalore run-flow with quick wickets

Abu Dhabi, October 28: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore look to seal play-off spot when they clash in Match 48 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 28).

Both teams are coming into Wednesday's clash on the back of losses as MI suffered a 8-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their recent outing, while RCB come into the game fresh off a loss against Chennai Super Kings.

RCB and MI have won 7 of 11 games and need at least a win to make a strong claim for a play-off spot. Virat Kohli's men have a slight advantage coming into tonight's match as they claimed a win in the reverse fixture, which ended in a Super Over-thriller in Dubai.

There is a cloud over MI skipper Rohit Sharma's availabilty and in his absence Kieron Pollard is set to step up as captain once again. RCB, meanwhile, sweat on Navdeep Saini's fitness.

