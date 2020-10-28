IPL 2020: MI vs RCB, Match 48 Updates: Mumbai stop Bangalore run-flow with quick wickets

Abu Dhabi, October 28: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore look to seal play-off spot when they clash in Match 48 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 28).
Both teams are coming into Wednesday's clash on the back of losses as MI suffered a 8-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their recent outing, while RCB come into the game fresh off a loss against Chennai Super Kings.
RCB and MI have won 7 of 11 games and need at least a win to make a strong claim for a play-off spot. Virat Kohli's men have a slight advantage coming into tonight's match as they claimed a win in the reverse fixture, which ended in a Super Over-thriller in Dubai.
There is a cloud over MI skipper Rohit Sharma's availabilty and in his absence Kieron Pollard is set to step up as captain once again. RCB, meanwhile, sweat on Navdeep Saini's fitness.
Here mykhel brings you updates of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Bumrah completes his quota of four overs and ends with figures of 3 for 14. RCB - 151/6 in 19 overs.
FOUR! A welcome boundary for RCB as Sundar flicks Boult down the legs to end the 18th over. RCB - 146/6.
Gurkeerat and Sundar now in the middle as RCB lose four wickets for 7 runs.
WICKET! Morris gets off the mark with a boundary and departs of the very next delivery off Boult. RCB - 138/6 in 17.2 overs.
WICKET! Bumrah dismisses the man in form Padikkal, who departs after a well-made 74 off 45 balls. RCB - 134/5 in 17 overs.
WICKET! Bumrah gets rid off Shivam Dube as RCB lose their fourth wicket, RCB - 134/4 in 16.3 overs.
Pollard leads from the front as he puts the brakes on RCB's scoring. The MI skipper concedes just 5 runs from his first over. RCB - 134/3 in 16 overs.
Shivam Dube joins Padikkal in the middle as RCB look to post a huge total.
WICKET! Pollard sends AB de Villiers back into the dug out as MI get an important wicket just when RCB were threatening to score big. RCB - 131/3 in 15.2 overs.
Pollard brings himself into the attack as MI look to slow down the scoring.
A costly over from Chahar as the leg-spinner ends his quota of four overs with figures of 1 for 43. RCB - 129/2 in 15 overs.
SIX and two FOURs! Padikkal cuts loose against Chahar as RCB up the ante against MI.
FOUR! AB de Villiers pulls Pattinson for a boundary as the Aussie still proves to be expensive for Mumbai. RCB - 113/2 in 14 overs.
SIX! Pattinson is welcomed back into the attack with a maximum by Mr.360 as ABD scoops him over the keeper.
100 up for RCB as Chahar follows up with another quiet over as MI bowlers apply the brakes on the scoring. RCB - 100/2 in 13 overs.
Bumrah ends a fruitful over as he concedes just four runs and takes the important wicket of Virat Kohli. RCB - 97/2 in 12 overs.
AB de Villiers joins Padikkal in the middle as RCB eye a competitive total in Abu Dhabi.
WICKET! Bumrah gets his 100th wicket in IPL as he dismissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli for 9 off 14 balls. RCB - 95/2 in 11.2 overs.
FIFTY UP for Padikkal as he cuts Krunal for his tenth boundary of the match. RCB - 93/1 in 11 overs.
Krunal Pandya is set to complete his quota of four overs in the 11th over of the match.
FOUR! Padikkal cuts Chahar for a second boundary in the over as RCB reach half-way stage of the innings at 88/1 in 10 overs.
FOUR! Padikkal scores his eighth boundary of the match and looks set for a good score as he cuts Chahar.
Krunal Pandya bowls yet another quiet over as he concedes just four singles from his third over. RCB - 77/1 in 9 overs.
Kohli joins Padikkal in the middle as RCB look to set a huge target.
WICKET! Chahar has managed to get the breakthrough thanks to some quick glove work from De Kock as Philippe departs for 33 off 24 balls. RCB - 71/1 in 7.5 overs.
FOUR! Philippe lofts Chahar over covers for his fourth boundary.
FOUR! Padikkal reverse seeps Chahar for his seventh boundary of the match.
Rahul Chahar comes into the attack and it's time for some leg-spin as MI look to break RCB's opening stand.
Krunal bowls a quiet over after powerplay as the left-arm spinner concedes just 6 runs from his second over. RCB - 60/0 in 7 overs.
Krunal Pandya resumes MI bowling after first strategic break.
FIFTY up for RCB as they end powerplay with a boundary from Padikkal. RCB - 54/0 in 6 overs.
A solid 50-run partnership comes up between @devdpd07 & Josh Philippe.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 28, 2020
At the end of the powerplay #RCB are 54/0
Live - https://t.co/XWqNw97Zzc #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/hBAgeDwqZr
FOUR! Pattinson returns and he is greeted with another boundary from Padikkal.
FOUR! Philippe scores another boundary as Boult concedes 10 runs from his second over. RCB - 42/0 in 5 overs.
SIX! Philippe hits the first maximum of the match as Boult returns to bowl his second over.
Pattinson concedes 10 runs from his first over. RCB - 32/0 in 4 overs.
FOUR! Philippe pulls his compatriot Pattinson for his second boundary of the match.
FOUR! Padikkal welcomes James Pattinson with a boundary.
Back to back fours for Padikkal as Krunal concedes 12 runs from his first over. RCB - 22/0 in 3 overs.
Time for spin in the third over as Krunal Pandya comes into the attack.
Like his new ball partner, Bumrah also concedes five runs in his first over. RCB - 10/0 in 2 overs.
FOUR! Philippe scores his first boundary of the match as he drives one through the onside off Bumrah.
Jasprit Bumrah shares the new ball with Boult. Will he get his 100th IPL wicket in his first over?
Trent Boult concedes just five runs from the first over despite giving away a boundary.
FOUR! Padikkal slaps it past short covers for the first boundary of the match.
Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe begin RCB's innings, while Trent Boult takes the new ball for MI.
And here is how RCB lineup: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Here is MI' playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
As for team news, Mumbai remain unchanged from the last match, while RCB make three changes as Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn and Shivam Dube come in for Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini and Moeen Ali.
Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard wins the toss and elects to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Toss time in Abu Dhabi and it's Kieron Pollard, who is out representing Mumbai Indians, meaning Rohit Sharma misses third game in a row.
Pitch Report: JP Dumminy and Darren Ganga say the wicket is still good for batting, but the latter says the pacers need to watch their speeds when they are looking to bowl defensively.
Although Abu Dhabi has been a happy hunting ground for Mumbai Indians, RCB will have good memories from their last outing at the venue, where they restricted KKR to the lowest total in IPL 2020.
Last time Abu Dhabi hosted a match, Rajasthan Royals chased down a huge target posted by Mumbai Indians. So, what will the captains choose in case they win the toss? We'll soon find out as the toss is just minutes away.
Also chasing milestones tonight, Ishan Kishan requires 7 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs, Aaron Finch needs 27 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs and AB de Villiers requires 39 runs to complete 750 IPL runs against MI.
Turning on the heat when the team needs it the most. 🔥 @ABdeVilliers17#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/GUkj3BgB7G— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 28, 2020
Jasprit Bumrah nears a milestone as the pacer needs one more scalp to claim his 100th IPL wicket.
😌 Calm before the Boom 💥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvRCB @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/lFbbiU697F— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 28, 2020
It's very likely that Kieron Pollard leads Mumbai Indians tonight as Rohit Sharma may be rested for the third game in a row. Whoever captains the team will be known at the toss, which is just an hour away.
It's @mipaltan vs @RCBTweets in #Dream11IPL. Which team will get to No.1 ranking after tonight's clash.#MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/4zXDCW6i9n— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 28, 2020
The Mumbai Indians are on the way to the venue!
➡️🏟️🔥 | Watch your favourite stars board the bus as we head to the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium to take on RCB tonight!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvRCB @MarriottBonvoy pic.twitter.com/C42o1hGzWs— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 28, 2020
There is also a cloud over Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma's availability after he missed the last two matches due to a hamstring issue. He was also omitted from the Indian team which is set to tour Australia next month owing to his injury.
The last time these two sides met, we witnessed a Super Over thriller in Dubai and the star of the match was RCB's Navdeep Saini. But will he play today as there were reports earlier this week stating he could miss the game?
Super bowler to bowl the super over. One of the architects of RCB’s super over win, giving away just the 7️⃣ runs under immense pressure! 🔝 🎯 @navdeepsaini96#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/KL8fvE196W— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 28, 2020
Welcome to mykhel updates of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
🔥 It's game 🔛#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/NbiHPWsgxq— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 27, 2020
