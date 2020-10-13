IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Ajinkya Rahane, Tahir, Chris Gayle transfer, DC, CSK, KXIP take this decision

1. Ajinkya Rahane (Delhi Capitals)

However, Delhi Capitals have come to a point that they might not release Rahane, who joined them from Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020, in the transfer window. "He is a valuable member of the side and with there is an injury cloud over Rishabh Pant, it might not be advisable to release him as he can bring a lot of stability to the middle-order in any situation," said a source.

2. Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab)

Gayle's non-participation in the early part of IPL 2020 was another talked-about point as opening slot was sealed by KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal for Kings XI Punjab. They could not accommodate Gayle in the middle-order because of his method of play and the left-hander has also been laid low by a bug.

Additionally, the poor form of Glenn Maxwell in the middle-over too has contributed to the call. Gayle has recovered from the stomach bug and it expected to play his first match of the IPL 2020 against his old club Royal Challengers Bangalore in a couple of days time, possibly in the place of Maxwell.

3. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians)

There were strong talks about Mumbai getting rid of Coulter-Nile, who has not yet appeared in IPL 2020 because of a niggle and in his place, James Pattinson came in and impressed with some good efforts.

But the Mumbai camp believe that Coulter Nile is on the verge of recovering and can still add value to the side as a back-up to Pattinson. Coulter-Nile is also a hard-hitting lower-order batsman, adding value to his presence.

4. Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings)

The absence of Imran Tahir too has fuelled talks that Chennai Super Kings is going off-load him. The foreign players slots have been firmly occupied by Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo, making it impossible for the South African leggie to have a look in.

But slowing pitches in the UAE and their sluggish effort in the IPL so far have made Chennai rethink on their strategies and they feel that Tahir could offer immense value to the struggling side as the tournament enters its second phase. For the record, the South African bowler was the highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2019 with 26 wickets from 17 matches at an impressive economy of 6.69 and played a big role in CSK reaching the final.

Tahir, who had a very good CPL 2020, is yet to make his appearance in IPL 2020. However, it has to be kept in mind that the transfer of capped players will follow after the trade of uncapped players in this season's mid-season transfer window.