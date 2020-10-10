IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Four players Kings XI Punjab must sign to improve performance

Bengaluru, October 10: Kings XI Punjab were one of the pre-tournament favourites to go all the way in the IPL 2020. But they are languishing at the bottom half of table after seven rounds of matches. Apart from the form shown by captain KL Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal, Kings XI do not have anything to show for them in the UAE.

They now will be eager to draft in a few players from the IPL 2020 mid-season player transfer who could give their campaign a fresh direction. And they have multiple needs.

Glenn Maxwell, who was expected to give muscle to Kings XI Punjab, has been in woeful touch in the tournament and they don't have a like-for-like replacement. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham too has been a massive disappointment.

In the bowling front. Mohammed Shami has been able to take wickets but they have come at a price and he has been largely ineffective in the death overs. Pacer Arshdeep Singh has done well in the last couple of matches but they need back-up to go deep into the tournament.

MyKhel takes a look at what could be the focus of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer market.

1. Fabien Allen The West Indian all-rounder is a perfect fit for Kings XI Punjab. Currently, Allen is in the Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up but has not played so far. Allen is a canny spinner and a hard-hitting batsman, more of a good mix of both. He is not in Maxwell-league of hitter but more of a value for money kind. But at the moment they can look to sign Allen considering the woeful form of Maxwell with the bat, who has so far scored at a strike-rate less than 100. 2. Billy Stanlake Both Chris Jordan and Sheldon Cottrell so far have been inconsistent. Cottrell had a couple of good games but the five sixes in an over treatment meted out to him by Rahul Tewatia remains a scar. Both Jordan and Cottrell have leaked runs in the death overs too. It has been emerged that Cottrell is nursing a minor niggle as well, forcing him to sit out of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday (October 10). In that context, they need a bowler who is good at death and Stanlake offers that. If Sunrisers are willing to let him go, then Kings XI should grab him. 3. Aditya Tare Kings XI Punjab's middle-order is a bit row. Mandeep Singh and Simran Singh have not really delivered the goods, putting a lot of pressure on KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. They might do well to add a bit of experience in the form of Mumbai Indians batsman Aditya Tare. He can shore up the middle-order, has vast experience playing for Mumbai in IPL and in the domestic matches. He can carry on the good work of Rahul and Agarwal. 4. Dhawal Kulkarni Kings XI Punjab have given all the burden to Mohammed Shami now. The India pacer does not have another experienced bowler at the other end. Of course, Arshdeep has done alright in the two matches but they need another bowler who knows the pressures of IPL. Dhawal, currently in the Mumbai Indians line-up, fits that bill. He is a handy lower-order batsman too capable of some lusty hits.