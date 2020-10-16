IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Know this strange reason behind teams not trading players

1. Go-slow by teams

At the time of writing, the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window is in its fourth day. But so far, none of the teams have made any transfer requests, at least officially. This is primarily because there are several injuries within some of the squads. Delhi Capitals are the receiving end of injuries as four frontline players are either ruled out of IPL 2020 or are recuperating. Kings XI Punjab too has an injury concern with Sheldon Cottrell. This uncertainty surrounding players could be a reason behind their slow moving in the transfer market.

2. Will the teams become active?

Yes, they can. There are still two more days left for the transfer window to be closed. However, teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have said they would not take part in the transfer market as they are satisfied with the existing set of players. But some others like Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals are in need of some booster and back-up players primarily because of the injury concerns.

3. What do Delhi and Punjab need?

Kings XI stayed alive in the IPL 2020 with a last-gasp win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, there is an injury concern over Cottrell might force them to take a back-up for him, possibly someone like Billy Stanlake from Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are grooming young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and would like to give him and Mohammed Shami a breather roping an Indian pacer. It could be someone like Dhawal Kulkarni from Mumbai Indians or Basil Thampi from Sunrisers.

4. Major injury concerns in IPL 2020

Ishant Sharma (ruled out because of a left rib cage injury), Shreyas Iyer (hurt his shoulder), Rishabh Pant (out at least for 10 days with a Grade 1 hamstring tear). All these Delhi players are important cogs in the wheel of Team India with they are travelling to Australia for a full-fledged series soon after IPL 2020, their fitness could be a big concern for India management. They will be keenly monitoring these players' process. Outside this bracket, Delhi leggie Amit Mishra too has been ruled out with a finger injury.