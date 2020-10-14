Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: What to expect on Day 2: Delhi Capitals, Kings XI may become active

By
The IPL player transfer window had become active on Tuesday.
The IPL player transfer window had become active on Tuesday.

Bengaluru, October 14: The first day of the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer on Tuesday (October 13) did not see any action but the second day on Wednesday (October 14) might see some market buzz.

The inaction on the first day could be because the teams were still assessing their requirements and taking a final call. So, what we can expect on Day 2 of the IPL mid-season transfer window? MyKhel looks ahead.

1. Delhi Capitals

1. Delhi Capitals

The Capitals would not have been a major player in the transfer market had it not been for injuries to three of their key players. They are taking on Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (October 14) in an effort to move up the ladder and occupy the pole position in the points table. But they will be without wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who is set to miss a few matches due to a Grade 1 hamstring tear. Alex Carey had replaced him at the expense of Shimron Hetmyer but Delhi cannot keep an explosive batsman like Hetmyer out for long, and they will require an Indian wicketkeeper soon. Delhi might make an effort to grab one through the transfer window. They might bid for someone like Wriddhiman Saha or Shreevats Goswami, both are on the Sunrisers Hyderabad rolls.

However, it is almost certain that they will not trade Ajinkya Rahane under the present circumstances. They might also look for a India leg-spinner too from the market for Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out due to a finger injury. Ishant Sharma too has been ruled out because of a rib cage injury and might seek a replacement in someone like Basil Thampi, who is also with Sunrisers.

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad initially held the position of not engaging themselves in the transfer market actively. But the defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday (October 13), might have forced them to do a rethink. They might be eager to rope in an Indian all-rounder as Vijay Shankar has not delivered the goods so far either with bat or ball. They would like to strengthen their middle-order too and players like Manan Vohra could be on their radar.

3. Kings XI Punjab

3. Kings XI Punjab

The Punjab outfit has been struggling massively in the IPL 2020 and the mid-season transfer window could not have come at a better time for them. They will look for some players who be back-up for Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell and an India pacer with some IPL experience so that he can support Mohammed Shami. Kings XI are playing Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday (October 15), and they might look for an early solution on Wednesday or might just wait to for the match to get over.

4. The less active teams in transfer market

4. The less active teams in transfer market

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have said they might not be active players in the transfer market because the teams believe that they do not need any quick fix solutions at this stage and do not carry any injury worries either.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
3 reasons why CSK beat SRH in IPL 2020
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 30 October 14 2020, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Rajasthan
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 11:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More