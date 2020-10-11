IPL 2020: Mike Hesson says RCB skipper Virat Kohli showed his class with knock against CSK

Kohli, who had struggled for form earlier in the season, scored an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls to help RCB post a decent total of 169 for 4. CSK were then restricted to 132 for 8, giving Kohli-led RCB a 37 runs victory at the Dubai International Stadium.

In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB after the match, Hesson was thrilled with Kohli's knock despite losing partners early.

While Captain Kohli’s masterclass on pacing a T20 innings caught everyone’s attention, it was a thorough team effort that took us across the finish line.



"A couple of partnerships at the other end but we saw Virat at his very best, that was an outstanding innings. It shows the value of having a set batsman, we have always talked about one of our top four being there to own those last five overs. It just showed what a class player Virat is. There is a lot of class there," Hesson said.

Meanwhile, RCB's head coach Simon Katich praised skipper Kohli for standing up for the team when it was most required along with the likes of Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar.

"Virat (Kohli) stood up when we needed him the post, we knew the wicket was a bit slower as compared to the previous ones, so getting to 160 odd was a magnificent effort and Virat deserves a lot of effort not for his class and also the support he got at the other end from Sundar and Dube," Katich said.

Katich felt a score around 170 was competitive enough as he felt the wicket was a bit slower and he was also full of praise for spinner Sundar, who bowled in the powerplay.

"We know Washington Sundar has been great in the powerplay, for him to come later in the powerplay and take those two big wickets, it really set us up," he said.

Kohli-led RCB will next face Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (October 12) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

