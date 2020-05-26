Cricket
IPL 2020: Mitchell Starc to reconsider skipping IPL 13 if it happens at a rescheduled date

By
Melbourne, May 26: Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc had opted out of the IPL 2020 but now he is ready to reconsider the decision if the IPL 13 is rescheduled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This edition of the IPL has been postponed indefinitely because of Covid 19.

"I'd consider it, I'd think about it. Obviously, it'd be right at the start of our domestic season as well so it'd be a fair bit to consider. But I don't currently have a contract, so I currently don't have to worry," he said.

Starc said he wouldn't mind if Cricket Australia allows some of its biggest players to miss the early part of the country's domestic season to play in a rescheduled IPL 2020.

"Do I have an issue with it? I don't think so. They're pre-existing contracts. There's a lot of things that would have to go into that I assume ... Cricket Australia would have to clear those guys so if they're clear to go, I don't see a problem with it," he said.

"They're pre-existing contracts and they would have been playing anyway. There's obviously a different hurdle of domestic cricket there. It'd be an interesting decision, not one I'd have to make, so I'll let them make their decisions," he added.

Starc said cricket runs the risk of becoming "pretty boring" if balance is not struck between bat and ball in the wake of the coronavirus-linked ban on using saliva to shine the ball. This will also discourage aspiring youngsters to take up fast bowling in future, he reckoned.

"We don't want to lose that or make it less even, so there needs to be something in place to keep that ball swinging," Starc told reporters during an online press conference.

"Otherwise people aren't going to be watching it and kids aren't going to want to be bowlers. In Australia in the last couple of years we've had some pretty flat wickets, and if that ball's going straight it's a pretty boring contest," he added.

"It's an unusual time for the world and if they're going to remove saliva shining for a portion of time they need to think of something else for that portion of time as well," he said.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 13:09 [IST]
