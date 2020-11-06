IPL 2020: Most dismissals for duck in tournament history: Rohit Sharma joins an infamous club

Riding on clinical performances with the bat, as well as the ball, the defending champions defeated Delhi Capitals by a whopping 57-run margin to become first finalists, and sixth overall, of the thirteenth edition of the cash-rich league.

The Hitman opened the innings for Mumbai Indians in the play-off game at Dubai International Cricket Stadium but was dismissed for a duck. The exceedingly talented batsman was trapped in front by his India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin in the second over of the Mumbai Indians' innings.

Rohit - who had a poor show in the previous game which was his comeback match - failed to lead his team by example. The 33-year-old cricketer with his dismissal without getting off the mark claimed a rather shambolic record as per his stature in world cricket.

Rohit was dismissed without scoring for the 13th time in the IPL history and he's now joint-highest with veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh - who also has been dismissed 13 times in the tournament for a duck.

Talking about his dismissal early on in the innings after Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer invited him to bat first Rohit said, "Losing my wicket in the second over...but then (Quinton) De Kock and Surya (Kumar Yadav) turned the momentum towards us. In T20 we always talk about momentum. We never want the momentum to shift towards the opposition. Ishan Kishan has been in great form so we wanted him to be positive. So, the message was clear to him in the timeout. Please don't be afraid to put the pressure back and back your instinct. Having such a versatile squad it gives me the luxury to change the batting order and rotate the bowlers."

Here's the list of players to have been dismissed for 'Zero' for the most number of occasions in the IPL history:

13* Rohit Sharma

13 Harbhajan Singh

12 Piyush Chawla/ Mandeep Singh/ Ambati Rayudu/ Manish Pandey/ Gautam Gambhir/ Ajinkya Rahane

