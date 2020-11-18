IPL 2020: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings most talked about team; Virat Kohli most popular player on Twitter during IPL

The IPL 2020 concluded on November 10, with defending champions Mumbai Indians coming out victorious over Delhi Capitals to be crowned the champions for the fifth time. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India skipper Virat Kohli was the most talked about player of the league on the micro-blogging website.

The league match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad (#MIvSRH) on October 4 ranked second while the double super over match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, that was played on October 18, ranked third in the list.

The top five Twitter Moments from the season were:

1. Sep 27, 2020: Nicolas Pooran's gravity-defying catch thrills fans

2. Oct 15, 2020: The Universe Boss is back

3. Sep 24, 2020: KL Rahul registers the highest IPL score by an Indian with his 132*

4. Oct 21, 2020: Mohammed Siraj records two maidens and three wickets

5. Oct 16, 2020: Dinesh Karthik steps down as KKR's skipper and hands the captaincy over to Eoin Morgan

Here are the most Tweeted about teams:

1. Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL)

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets)

3. Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan)

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers)

5. Kolkata Knight Riders (@KKRiders)

6. Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

7. Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip)

8. Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals)

Golden Tweet of the Season

However, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's tweet lauding the fielding effort of Kings XI Punjab cricketer Nicholas Pooran turned out to be the Golden Tweet of the season. Pooran's sensational fielding effort on the boundary line which saved 5 runs for his team against Rajasthan Royals grabbed everyone's attention. Sachin's tweet received over 23K Retweets and more than 216K likes.

Top three most Retweeted Tweets

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

How many RTs for Kishan's 99? — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 28, 2020

CSK most loved team on Twitter

However, Chennai Super Kings once again dominated when it came to top 10 most tweeted hashtags during the tournament. While #IPL2020 was obviously the most tweeted, #WhistlePodu, #CSK, #yellove, #whistlefromhome were in the top 10 highlighting the popularity of the three-time IPL champions.

Top 10 most Tweeted hashtags during IPL 2020:

1. #IPL2020

2. #Whistlepodu

3. #CSK

4. #yellove

5. #Playbold

6. #WhistleFromHome

7. #MI

8. #MumbaiIndians

9. #onefamily

10. #orangearmy