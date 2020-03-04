IPL 2020: MS Dhoni reveals how his stint at Chennai Super Kings helped him become 'Captain Cool'

The former India captain will be leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the thirteenth edition of the cash-rich league. The 38-year-old cricketer, who has earned the tag of 'Captain Cool' for his calmness and composure, has revealed that CSK has helped him improve both as a cricketer and an individual.

While speaking on Return of the Lion show on Star Sports Network, Dhoni said, "This journey started in 2008, CSK has helped me improve in everything whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well."

Dhoni, who has won three IPL trophies with CSK, besides two Champions League titles in 2010 and 2014, has been on a sabbatical since Team India's exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in the semi-finals. He has arrived in Chennai, which has now become his second hometown, to and resumed practice where he's fondly called 'Thala'.

"'Thala' basically means brother, so for me, it's more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that. Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name they address me as 'Thala' and the moment someone calls me Thala they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan," he added.

Dhoni has so far played 190 IPL matches (including two editions for Rising Pune Supergiants) and has scored 4,432 runs, including 23 half-centuries. Dhoni was bought by CSK in the IPL 2008 auction and has become a vital cog in the team's success ever since.

Meanwhile, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said Dhoni will be fresh and raring to go after having a break of almost seven-eight months and would be looking to win another IPL edition for his franchise.

"It is tough to find the rhythm initially but it can also be a huge advantage because when you are playing international cricket, the amount of pressure that you are under, you sort of getting into a tunnel vision with regard to various responsibility and the needs of the team," said Bangar.

"So from a player perspective if he (Dhoni) has taken a break for 6-7 months, he has a good chance to rediscover, refresh and reinvent," he added.

CSK will start their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be a repeat of last year's final.