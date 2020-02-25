Cricket
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni to start training for Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk from this date

Chennai, Feb 25: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will begin training for his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 from March 2 amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been on hold since last year's ODI World Cup.

The talismanic CSK captain, who led India to two world titles, will start his training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium along with some other players of the franchise.

The 38-year old has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year and has maintained a stoic silence on what his next move would be. He was dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players in January.

IPL 2020: New ad campaign pokes fun at MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant; Chennai Super Kings respond - Watch

"Dhoni will train at the M A Chidambaram stadium from March 2. He will practice with players who are available at that time," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said here.

"The full camp will begin on 19 March when all the players would have joined the squad," he added. The IPL 2020 begins with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.

Dhoni is expected to practice for a couple of weeks with the likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu among others. He would then take a break before returning, a source said. Raina and Rayudu have been training here for the past three weeks or so.

A source said it would help the veteran stumper to bond with the new players in the CSK set-up. Dhoni had commenced training with the Jharkhand team some time back. The Super Kings' practice sessions in the last two years have attracted thousands of fans and with Dhoni set for early arrival for preparation, similar numbers can be expected this time around too.

The three-time IPL champions had picked up veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the players' auction held in December last year.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 18:36 [IST]
