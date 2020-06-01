Cricket
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni will play in IPL but will not play for India again: Harbhajan Singh

By
MS Dhoni won't play for India: Harbhajan Singh

Bengaluru, June 1: The international future of MS Dhoni is still a matter of debate in Indian cricketing circles. But Dhoni's one-time India teammate and now colleague at Chennai Super Kings, Harbhajan Singh said the Jharkhand man will not don Indian jersey again.

"I was at the Chennai (Super Kings) camp, and a lot of people asked me, "Is Dhoni going to play? Will he be selected at the [T20] World Cup?" I said, "I don't know, it's up to him". Whether he wants to play or not, it's his decision," Harbhajan told Rohit Sharma in an Instagram chat.

"He will 100% play the IPL, but does he want to play for India anymore, that's the first thing we need to find out. Does he feel like it or not? As far as I know, he doesn't want to. Usne khel liya hain India ke liye (he's done playing for India), and as far as I know him, I don't think he would want to wear the blue jersey again.

When it comes to playing for India, I think he had decided that whichever was India's last World Cup match was - final, semi-final - would be his last match too. That's what I feel. A couple of people had told me, too, that this is how it will be," said the veteran off-spinner.

Rohit said the current Indian squad members have received no news on Dhoni's plans since last July. "We have not got any news. World Cup's last match was in July, since then until now we have not heard any news. (We) have no idea (about Dhoni)," said Rohit.

After the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand which India lost, Dhoni went on a sabbatical and has served in his army regiment. India coach Ravi Shastri had said the former captain would be considered for the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to held in Australia later this year, depending on his IPL performances. However, IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 11:02 [IST]
