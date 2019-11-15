Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians let go Yuvraj Singh: List of released, retained players, purse for IPL auction

By
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians let go Yuvraj

Bengaluru, November 15: Mumbai Indians on Friday (November 15) released 12 players ahead of the IPL auction to be held on December 19 at Kolkata. It indicates that Mumbai Indians are eager toad some more new names to their core squad in their quest to retain the IPL title, their fourth trophy under skipper Rohit Sharma.

The Mumbai franchise let go some of the big names like Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting and Alzzari Joseph etc while retained others like captain Rohit, Pandya brothers as expected. Now, they will be eager to further fortify the team in the auction and add a fifth title.

1. Players released

1. Players released

Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande (Traded), Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Siddhesh Lad (Traded), Alzarri Joseph.

2. Why they were released

2. Why they were released

Yuvraj Singh is the biggest name that was let go by Mumbai side and it was expected once the left-hander was bunched after four games in IPL 2019. Evin Lewis is a hard-hitting opener but he never really rose to the occasion while quickie Adam Milne and Jason Behrendorff were patchy to say the least. Beuran Hendricks and Ben Cutting too fell inside this category along with West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph who faded after a brilliant start and suffered an injury too.

3. Players retained

3. Players retained

The core players like captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock were retained by the Mumbai outfit.

4. Purse available

4. Purse available

Mumbai Indians had a narrow Rs 3.5 crore left in their purse after the IPL 2019 auction. The Mumbai side has earned a little over Rs 7 crore via releasing 12 players and there is additional Rs 3 crore from the BCCI side. Now, they can spend Rs 13.05 crore in the IPL 2020 auction next month.

More MUMBAI INDIANS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 19:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue