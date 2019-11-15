IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians let go Yuvraj Singh: List of released, retained players, purse for IPL auction

1. Players released

Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande (Traded), Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Siddhesh Lad (Traded), Alzarri Joseph.

2. Why they were released

Yuvraj Singh is the biggest name that was let go by Mumbai side and it was expected once the left-hander was bunched after four games in IPL 2019. Evin Lewis is a hard-hitting opener but he never really rose to the occasion while quickie Adam Milne and Jason Behrendorff were patchy to say the least. Beuran Hendricks and Ben Cutting too fell inside this category along with West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph who faded after a brilliant start and suffered an injury too.

3. Players retained

The core players like captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock were retained by the Mumbai outfit.

4. Purse available

Mumbai Indians had a narrow Rs 3.5 crore left in their purse after the IPL 2019 auction. The Mumbai side has earned a little over Rs 7 crore via releasing 12 players and there is additional Rs 3 crore from the BCCI side. Now, they can spend Rs 13.05 crore in the IPL 2020 auction next month.