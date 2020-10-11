IPL 2020: MI vs DC: Match 27 updates: Shaw, Rahane fall in powerplay as Iyer elects to bat first

Iyer said after winning the toss, "We are looking to bat first. I think we are doing pretty well while defending. The ground factor also plays an important role. Two changes - Alex Carey comes in for Hetmyer. (Ajinkya) Rahane comes in for Pant. The wicket looks amazing, we hope it gets slower in the second innings."

Rohit Sharma - who is playing his 150th match for MI - said: "At the end of the day you have to play good cricket, toss shouldn't be a factor. It's a good challenge for us, we know the conditions here. We need to restrict them to a decent total. We are playing with the same team. I don't see a reason to change. It's been a great journey (150th match for MI) - it's a good landmark to have."

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

While MI started their campaign with a loss against Chennai Super Kings, the Rohit Sharma-led unit has since then won four games - against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) - out of five.

Meanwhile, DC has thus far won five games out of six. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is coming into this game on the back of hat-trick of wins, which saw them beat RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and KKR.

Mumbai boys leading different sides

Two Mumbai boys - Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer - will be leading their respective IPL sides and in addition to them, two more - Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw - are certain to feature in the game. While all of them will be fiercely focused to power their respective IPL sides to victory, we will also be witnessing a battle for bragging rights amongst them.

While DC are currently topping the points table, MI are close second with eight points against their name. MI vs DC promises to be an exciting contest and here are the players who could make an impact.

Two of the finest modern-day pacers - Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada - will be up against each other as MI and DC face off. While Rabada is leading the bowling charts, with 15 wickets against his name, Bumrah is not too far behind, having picked 11 wickets from 6 games. Both of them have all the attributes - pace, swing, yorker, bouncer, slower deliveries - to set the stage on fire and while the teams will lock horns to get a win, the Bumrah and Rabada battle will be something to keep our eyes on.

Mumbai Indians' top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav has clicked with the bat on more occasions than one this IPL season. While he missed out on big scores in the first few games, he corrected that by scoring an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to set up MI's win over RR. The right-hander has an array of strokes - from classical cover drives to scoops and Suryakumar will be looking to enjoy another good outing when MI face DC.

Marcus Stoinis is coming into this on the back of a fine all-round outing against RR. The Australian scored a quickfire 39 and then picked 2 wickets in DC's fifth win of the season. Stoinis has so far scored 162 runs and picked up five wickets and he will be looking to continue his good run of form.

Hardik Pandya has made scores of 30*, 28 and 30* in the last three innings. While a Hardik special is yet to unfold, he has surely started to look better with each outing and he would be itching to have a big knock as MI face DC.

Delhi Capitals' crafty off-spinner is enjoying a good run of form. While he may not have a big three/four-wicket hauls against his name so far, R Ashwin has been leading the DC spin-bowling attack. He picked up 2/22 against RR and DC will want their premier spinner to come good against MI.