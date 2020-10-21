IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran happy to finish the match early

Spurred by Pooran's quickfire half-century, KXIP beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 20) night.

The win, their third on the trot, also helped KXIP move up from the bottom to fifth in IPL 2020 table.

Pooran fifty, Gayle, Maxwell cameos guide Punjab to 5 wicket-win; Dhawan ton in vain

"Really happy we didn't go to the last over again. I've been working really hard, and hitting it well," Pooran, said in the post-match presentation to host broadcaster Star Sports.

KXIP's previous match against champions Mumbai Indians was full of drama and excitement as it went down the wire with a Double Super Over required for the first first time in tournament history to decide the winner.

Chris Gayle hits first six of Super Over but says this player is Kings XI Punjab's real star

The West Indian who made 53 from 28 balls with six fours and three sixes, added a crucial 69-run partnership with Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the fourth wicket, which laid the foundation for KXIP win.

"Wonderful game. We spoke about being consistent. Get better in areas that we have not been good," added Pooran about the game turning partnership.

However, the shashuckling left-hander could not finish things of as he perished to Kagiso Rabada in the 13th over with still 40 needed for the win.

While ruing his dismissal, Pooran said he was just backing himself to play his natural attacking game.

"I didn't finish off, which is disappointing for me. I'm a natural aggressive player. If it's in my zone, I hit it. Simple," he added.

POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

Delhi Capitals next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in a day game on Saturday (October 24).

KXIP lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match on the same day at Dubai.