IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: DC vs SRH: Warner, Rahane, Iyer and Nadeem close in on milestones

While DC come into the match on the back of an underwhelming performance in Qualifier 1, Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this contest on the back of a four match winning streak.

In recent outings, DC, who have won just one in the last six, lost to Mumbai Indians by 57 runs, while SRH sealed their place in Qualifier 2 with a six wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.

Both the teams have taken rather contrasting paths to reach the top four and now only one of them can keep their chance of winning the title alive.

There will be some top quality T20 cricketers on display in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 8) with several of them closing in on milestones coming into the match.

Here are the players who are approaching milestones ahead of the match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium:

David Warner

The Sunrisers skipper has looked in good touch and will want to put behind his controversial dismissal as his team need him to fire to keep their title hopes alive. Warner, who has scored four fifties for 546 runs this season, is the second on the list for Orange Cap. He crossed the 5000 run mark in IPL earlier this season and now approaches another milestone in the league as he needs 5 sixes to complete 200 sixes in IPL. He also needs 54 runs to complete 600 runs this season.

Shreyas Iyer

After early season flourish, the DC skipper's form has dipped drastically and his team definitely want him to regain form as they aim for their maiden title. Iyer, who crossed 2000 IPL runs earlier this season, has scored 2 fifties for 433 runs. Now, he needs 67 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL 2020.

Ajinkya Rahane

The Indian Test vice-captain showed his class with a knock against RCB which clinched DC a second place finish, but he faltered and fell for a duck in the Qualifier 1. So, his team will hope he regains form as he may have to open against SRH. The Mumbai batsman now closes in on a milestone as he needs 69 runs to complete 4000 IPL runs.

Wriddhiman Saha

The wicketkeeper-batsman had missed the eliminator clash due to groin injury. And David Warner's side, certainly missed the presence of Saha, especially in the powerplay. He may miss today's game as well, but if he plays, the Indian wicketkeeper, who has scored 2 fifties for 214 runs in 4 innings this season, needs 21 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs.

Shabhaz Nadeem

The left-arm spinner has worked in tandem with Rashid Khan and has been effective when restricting scores. He has claimed five wickets in 6 games and now needs 3 more wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets.

Others approaching milestones

SRH's Manish Pandey needs 7 sixes to reach 100 IPL sixes, while DC's Harshal Patel, if he plays, needs 4 wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets. Shikhar Dhawan needs 75 runs to complete 600 runs in the season, while Kagiso Rabada needs 3 wickets to reclaim the purple cap.